Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $448.37

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $448.37 and traded as low as $434.00. Tristel shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 22,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 430.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09. The company has a market cap of $228.57 million and a P/E ratio of 49.01.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

