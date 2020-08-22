True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

True Nature Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:TNTY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. True Nature shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,691,854 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

True Nature Holding, Inc focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

