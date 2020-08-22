TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TSINGTAO BREWER/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

TSGTY opened at $45.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.82. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

TSINGTAO BREWER/S Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

