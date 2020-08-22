U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,733.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $625,016.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,962.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,220 shares of company stock worth $221,838 and sold 1,935,211 shares worth $16,845,594. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

