U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

USB stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

