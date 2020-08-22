Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:UI opened at $185.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $199.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

