Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives $253.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $342.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

