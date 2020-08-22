UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) Receives €10.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

UniCredit SpA (BIT:UCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.10 ($11.88).

UCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($12.82) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €8.70 ($10.24) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

