US Bancorp DE Buys 287 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,966,000. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.4% in the first quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 832,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,436,000 after acquiring an additional 913,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,875,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $81.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

