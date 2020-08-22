US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of HB Fuller worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the first quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 3,189.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 367.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 46.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $212,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,924,782.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,269. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. HB Fuller’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.