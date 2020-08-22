US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $139.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

