US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 52,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $313.59 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $314.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

