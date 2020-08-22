US Bancorp DE Sells 6,456 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yandex were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 25.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,800,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $708,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Yandex by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,964,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,768 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yandex by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,767,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yandex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $63.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BCS raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

