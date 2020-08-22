Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VGK opened at $53.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

