Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.16). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 124.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 75,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.