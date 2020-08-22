Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,344,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,792,000 after purchasing an additional 292,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,163,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $185.65 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $192.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total transaction of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,784 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,924 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.