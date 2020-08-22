Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 159,931 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $39,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $929.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

