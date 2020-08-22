Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 297,814 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Voya Financial worth $41,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,143,000 after buying an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,224,000 after buying an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

