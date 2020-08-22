Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226,356 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $41,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of HALO opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.27 and a beta of 1.80. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,337 shares of company stock worth $1,687,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

