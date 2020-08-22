Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,644 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,746 shares of company stock valued at $788,411. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

