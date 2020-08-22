Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $46,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,002,028,000 after purchasing an additional 422,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,510,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,805,000 after purchasing an additional 186,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,771,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,471,375. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

