Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $42.25 Million Stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 254,705 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $42,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 251.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $98.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.75. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,600.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Hollister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,899.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,650. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

