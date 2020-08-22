Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45.88 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764,230 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of DTE Energy worth $45,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

