Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of NuVasive worth $42,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 53.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

