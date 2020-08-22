Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.47% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $42,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $129,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,693 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,509. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $956.11 million, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.25. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

