Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $41,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Brunswick by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.04. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.48 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.