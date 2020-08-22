Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,740 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $42,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk stock opened at $461.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $510.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 186.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.73 and its 200 day moving average is $324.32.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $1,055,584.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $74,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,934,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202. 13.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

