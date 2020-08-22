Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 299,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $42,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,256,000 after buying an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,306,000 after buying an additional 280,042 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 775,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after buying an additional 837,145 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of VIAV opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

