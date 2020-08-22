Videolocity International (OTCMKTS:VCTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Videolocity International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCTY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Videolocity International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 77,427,981 shares trading hands.

About Videolocity International (OTCMKTS:VCTY)

Videolocity International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a Chinese management education and consulting firm in the People's Republic of China. The company provides consulting, educational, and training curricula focusing on government management training, administrative party cadres training, women cadres training, councilors training, and training of Communist Party members and community neighborhood committee cadres.

