Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,295 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,485,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $369,337,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.