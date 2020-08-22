Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,446 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $510.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.87 and a 200 day moving average of $455.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $519.98.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.90 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.18, for a total transaction of $684,273.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.39, for a total transaction of $4,003,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,323,765.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,520 shares of company stock valued at $8,107,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.