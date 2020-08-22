Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after buying an additional 1,555,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 210.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,452,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 984,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 130.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,778,000 after purchasing an additional 716,460 shares during the last quarter.

GBT opened at $65.76 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.87.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 12th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

In other news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $189,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,065.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,018,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

