Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $159.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,159.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

