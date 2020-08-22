Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nice by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,133,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500,624 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nice by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,407,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 71,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nice by 3.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,998,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 74,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nice by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,682,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,591,000 after buying an additional 44,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nice by 14.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,694,000 after buying an additional 180,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NICE opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice Ltd has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $228.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.