Virtu Financial LLC Invests $612,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRobot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth $60,000.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 34,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $2,947,176.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,333,870.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $662,104.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,736. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Dougherty & Co upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.77. iRobot had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

