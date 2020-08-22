Virtu Financial LLC Invests $637,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,995 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,261,000 after buying an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,686,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,267,000 after buying an additional 5,617,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

