Virtu Financial LLC Invests $708,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 270,145 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,160,000 after buying an additional 156,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

