Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $636,000 Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 52.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $248,676.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.