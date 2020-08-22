Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

