Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $881,106.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,687 shares of company stock worth $20,043,658 in the last three months. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $222.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

