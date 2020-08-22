Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:KC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,655,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,793,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000.

KC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KC opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30. Bill.com Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Bill.com (NYSE:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS.

