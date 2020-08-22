Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,677,000 after purchasing an additional 407,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,825,000 after purchasing an additional 226,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after purchasing an additional 957,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities cut Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $943,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

