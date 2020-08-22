Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,896,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

MYOV opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,354 shares of company stock worth $107,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.