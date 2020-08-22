Virtu Financial LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Entegris by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Entegris by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Entegris by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Entegris by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.36. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $5,288,670.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock worth $13,856,797. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.