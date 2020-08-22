Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $136.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BMRN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.31.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average of $101.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $476,047.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,135,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

