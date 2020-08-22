Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $46.50 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.26. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

