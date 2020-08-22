Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend payment by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

