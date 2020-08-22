Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.64.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $257,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.