WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 87.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 0.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 233,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 12.4% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WNS by 15.4% during the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in WNS by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

