Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pulmatrix.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 143.83% and a negative return on equity of 115.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.23 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

